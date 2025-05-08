Honoring Our Beloved Father Rosimbel Rodriguez

Important Note: If you prefer to Zelle, please Zelle to Miriam Flores at 323-385-2899

If you are comfortable donating thru this site, please make sure you choose "OTHER" on TIP and change the amount to $0.00. That way it does not charge you the TIP. Thank you.

Dedication to My Beloved Father (We called him Daddy) – A Faithful Servant of Christ

Today, we honor and remember a man whose life was a testimony to God’s grace—my beloved daddy. My daddy was more than a parent—he was a living example of Christ’s love. He was a man of strength, wisdom, and, above all, faith. He didn’t just speak of Christ—he lived it. In our home, he was a shepherd, guiding us with prayer, patience, and unconditional love. He walked with God daily, not just in words, but in how he loved others. Daddy gave without expecting in return, and how he trusted God in every way. He was faithful in prayer, generous in love, and tireless in his commitment to the Lord.

Though our heart aches, we find comfort knowing Daddy has gone home to be with his Savior. We know he now stands in the presence of the Lord he served so faithfully, reunited with our loved ones that went before him and resting in the joy of eternity.

As 2 Timothy 4:7 says, “He has fought the good fight, he has finished the race, he has kept the faith.”

We will carry his memory in our hearts and his example in our lives. Rest now, Daddy. You’ve heard the words we all long to hear: “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Lord.” Matthew 25:21





Hoy recordamos a un hombre de fe profunda, corazón generoso y amor incondicional. Nuestro padre fue amoroso, un esposo fiel y un verdadero siervo de Dios. Nos guió con oración, paciencia y el ejemplo vivo del amor de Cristo.

Su vida fue dedicada a la gloria de Dios. Nos enseñó a confiar en el Señor, a vivir con propósito y a amar sin medida. Incluso en tiempos difíciles, siempre decía: “Dios es bueno.”

Ahora descansa en la presencia de nuestro Padre Celestial , donde ya no hay dolor, solo paz eterna. Como dice 2 Timoteo 4:7,

“He peleado la buena batalla, he terminado la carrera, he guardado la fe.”

Gracias, Daddy, por sembrar en nosotros la fe y el amor de Dios. Nos volveremos a ver en el tiempo perfecto del Señor.

Te amamos siempre.



