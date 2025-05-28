Campaign Image

Help With Rosalie's cancer battle

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $550

Hello, my name is Jamie. My Wife, Alishia, and I are the proud parents of Rosalie, a very special little 3 year old fighting the toughest battle of her life. In August of last year, after being misdiagnosed twice, we discovered Rosie had Stage 3 Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, a VERY rare and aggressive form of cancer that only affects a few dozen kids a year worldwide. Her cancer, unlike most rhabdo tumors, is located in a place where it cannot be removed. So, as soon as the cancer was found, Rosie had to start aggressive chemotherapy along with proton radiation, with the closest hospital and radiation center to take our insurance over an hour away from our home.

With weekly and, in most cases, daily trips for either chemo or radiation since August 7 of last year, Although we're hopefully done with the first phase of treatment Rosie still has a long way to go with additional treatments as well as unusually aggressive prolonged maintenance period. But she is nearing the halfway point of her overall treatment, and she has responded remarkably, even astonishing her doctors!

Unfortunately, the massive medical bills and the over 2 hours of driving daily have taken an enormous toll, including the loss of our primary transportation to get her to her appointments. A fundraising platform is not something my wife and I wanted to use, but at this stage, we are running out of options. Any help would be a blessing and very much appreciated.

Thank you and God Bless 

Jamie and Alishia Williams

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for little Rosalie!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers are with you all. God bless you Kyra

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

