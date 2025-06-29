The Rosie Gold Show Season 1

The Rosie Gold Show is a new type of TV Show, created by a team of parents and children. An episode will represent a day with the Lord. Waking up in His presence with the sun and flowers, as the Gardener gently wakes the town with beautiful music.

Then after an exciting day of activities, like making our own toys, the children settle down. Parents and Grandparents read Scripture, Rosie reads children’s books, and the kids watch scenes of miniature sheep puppets act out an adventure for the day!

The episode ends with sweet lullabies, written by children, as a way to end the day in the presence and love of the Lord.

The entire show has been produced entirely with children for children. They have made the puppets, written the music, and designed the set!

Our goal is to raise $80,000 total. We begin production this Saturday, 7/12/25, and need to have half raised by then. Thank you for your support!

Update: Thank you for the gifts given directly to our family, we will continue to update the campaign goal accordingly!

GiveSendGo platform: We have chosen this platform for its generosity, giving all of the funds raised to our project, without a fee removed. Some people have had difficulty giving on this platform. Please contact us directly for other giving options.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rosiegoldshow

Short videos will be posted by end of July, and all 8 TV episodes of Season 1 will be on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RosieGoldShow



