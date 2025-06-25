Help for the Gaffney Family

Rory (a.k.a. Roy!) Gaffney is the 13 year old son of Gary and Amy Gaffney. He recently underwent emergency surgery for a brain tumor at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC after suffering from severe neurological symptoms. He is suffering from stroke-like symptoms as a result of the tumor and side effects and undergoing physical therapy.

Preliminary pathology results were devasting and show a high grade diffuse glioma brain tumor. This is an aggressive type of malignant brain cancer that is uncurable but treatable. The family is still waiting on molecular and genetic studies to come back but they are grateful that they will be traveling to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and begin a 6-week radiation treatment program designed for this specific cancer starting on Monday September 14th.

The Gaffney family lives in Myrtle Beach, SC but are temporarily living in Charleston. They have twin 13 year old sons, Rory and Ian, as well as an older daughter Ansley. Gary, the father, is my business partner. The family has a special place in my families heart, as Amy, the mother is a nurse and graciously helped our family when my Mom was dying in 2020. Now they need my and others help.

While their direct medical expenses are covered, they need help to meet their normal daily expenses since Amy had to take FMLA from her job. Plus, being in Memphis and away from home means they have extraordinary expenses associated with housing and travel, expenses not covered by insurance. Right now their priority is taking care of Rory. But you can help them meet their financial needs. Anyone who has been in this situation, can appreciate the huge financial burden this places on any family.

I will leave you with this inspirational message...

These two young boys are carrying this family emotionally and spiritually. Rory is more concerned with praying for all the other kids on the floor who he hears cry out in pain. As Amy recently posted: "Even when he's in pain his attitude and outlook are amazing! He inspires me!" Ian, his twin brother, is just as positive. Amy posted this when she asked Ian how he was doing: "Well let me tell ya, he isn't worried one bit. Not even a little bit. When I asked him about it he said, "Rory is gonna be ok" . Gosh, I sure wish I had that amount of faith. But it gives me hope to know that the person he shares his DNA with is gonna be just fine."

Please help this beautiful, loving, faith-filled family. They will get through this, but you can help ease the burden. They have a long road ahead of them, with many ups and downs but their faith is unshakeable. They know God is in control and still in the miracles business!