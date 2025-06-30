Campaign Image

Help the Rogers Family

 USD $25,000

 USD $1,780

Campaign created by Brianna Hiller

Help the Rogers Family

I am creating this go fund me for my cousin Kristin Rogers, her husband Norm and their 3 young children. Not only has Norm been out of work and healing from surgery from a work related accident but on Thursday, June 26 Kristin was involved in a head on collision and was life flighted to Grady hospital. By the Grace of God and the miracle only He is capable of, she is alive and without any brain injury but her body is severely damaged and she will be unable to walk for months, which puts her out of work as well. Kristin is suffering from 9 fractured ribs, a broken sternum, a broken right ankle and tibia with torn ligaments, a fractured left ankle and broken left patella (knee cap). She is recovering from surgery and will be home soon. As you can imagine, this is all a financial burden and they will need financial support until they are both healed and working again. 

If you feel led, please donate. If you cannot, please pray for the Rogers family in their healing journey and that their Faith stays strong and pray for their young children during all of this as well. Thank you so much for all the generosity, love and support! We know God works all things out for the good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose! This will not stop Kristin! Her faith has been incredible during all of this!

James 1:2-4 —> Consider it pure joy my brothers and sisters when you face trials of many kinds, for you know the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let the perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

My prayers are with your family. God is writing your life's story so trust in his plan.

Kelsey Newton
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

I’m praying for you and your family ❤️

Bush family
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Love you!

Sharon Ragan
$ 80.00 USD
8 days ago

Amy Hiller
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Love you!! Sending prayers for a full recovery!!!

Julie Stevens
$ 75.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for your healing and the strength of you and your family as you recover. God’s promise is to use this for good. He will strengthen you through it.

Nana Bails
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers for a quick recovery.

Dori Leclair
$ 75.00 USD
13 days ago

Many prayers along with love and light to you and your family!!❤️🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

We are praying for you & your sweet family!

Rosemarie
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Uncle Nick just told. Hope you have a speedy recovery.

Jack Hurd
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

I want to thank your whole family for your friendship and for being such powerful witnesses of Christ in this world. Our family sends their prayers for your recovery.

Payden
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

I was shocked to hear the news. I hope you get better, your family has done a lot for me. Thank you! Prayers and love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
16 days ago

We love you and are praying for your healing and recovery! ❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Tracy Pierce
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying God blesses you beyond what you could have imagined!! Lots of love from Maine!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying often!

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for your family.

Diane Cassels
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Thoughts and prayers for your family.

Yvonne and Jim Raisin
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Hope you are up and around soon.

