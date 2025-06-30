Help the Rogers Family

I am creating this go fund me for my cousin Kristin Rogers, her husband Norm and their 3 young children. Not only has Norm been out of work and healing from surgery from a work related accident but on Thursday, June 26 Kristin was involved in a head on collision and was life flighted to Grady hospital. By the Grace of God and the miracle only He is capable of, she is alive and without any brain injury but her body is severely damaged and she will be unable to walk for months, which puts her out of work as well. Kristin is suffering from 9 fractured ribs, a broken sternum, a broken right ankle and tibia with torn ligaments, a fractured left ankle and broken left patella (knee cap). She is recovering from surgery and will be home soon. As you can imagine, this is all a financial burden and they will need financial support until they are both healed and working again.

If you feel led, please donate. If you cannot, please pray for the Rogers family in their healing journey and that their Faith stays strong and pray for their young children during all of this as well. Thank you so much for all the generosity, love and support! We know God works all things out for the good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose! This will not stop Kristin! Her faith has been incredible during all of this!

James 1:2-4 —> Consider it pure joy my brothers and sisters when you face trials of many kinds, for you know the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let the perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.