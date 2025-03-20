Roger Herbert Medical Expenses





Roger was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2022. The doctors removed a bladder tube in his bladder and also removed 1 kidney that was cancerous. Roger went through a few more surgeries and had integrative therapies for his bladder cancer for 6 months. At the end of 2023 he was cancer free.

In 2024 at his checkup, he was told the cancer had spread to his lungs. Since, Roger has only 1 kidney, the doctors prescribed a special cancer treatment 2 times a week. The special cancer treatments are stopping the growth and slowly shrinking the tumors in the lungs and thankfully these treatments do not affect his one kidney. The out-of-pocket costs are very expensive and unfortunately, insurance will not cover these treatments. The battle has been long and has worn on Roger and Pam emotionally, physically and financially. Roger and Pam could use your financial help for these medical treatments. Your support would mean so much to them.

Everything raised will go directly to support Roger's medical treatments. Every bit of support makes a meaningful difference.

If you are unable to financially give at this time, your prayers for Roger to be cancer free would be greatly appreciated. Please add his name to your prayer group and forward to anybody else who would like to pray for Roger.

Thank you for your financial support and above all for your prayers.



