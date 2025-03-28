Opening Roever Classical Christian School

We are raising the initial funds required to open the first Roever Classical Christian School (K-12). Roever Classical Christian School (RCCS) is named after Dave Roever, the well -known Christian minister and severely wounded Vietnam veteran (daveroever.org). Dave not only has a passion for veterans but also travels the country speaking to students about God's love for them. Hundreds of thousands of students have been exposed to the love of Christ through Dave's ministry and now a school will be opened to continue this legacy (initially in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with others to follow). RCCS will be a Classical Christian school that focuses history curriculum on the history of liberty in America. In addition, RCCS will have a unique classical emphasis on the Quadrivium, or "art of the number." Scholarships will be sought for the children of Gold -Star families, and discounts will be applied for the children of veterans and first responders, all of whom are near and dear to Dave and his ministry. An initial matching donation of this campaign's goal of $20,000 has been pledged once that amount has been raised. More information about Roever Classical Christian School can be found at jabezed.com which is the website for Jabez Education, the governing 501(c)3 non-profit organization for RCCS.