Support Marine Vet+Teacher Rocky in Cancer Battle

If you know Rocky Criss, you know he has spent his life in service — to his country, his students, his family, and his faith. Now, as he faces his greatest battle yet, it’s our turn to support him.

Rock joined the United States Marine Corps in 1982, serving on active duty until 1987. During these years, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina — unknowingly using water that officials later admitted was severely contaminated. He served in Beirut, Lebanon, completed a WestPac deployment, and helped form the brand-new Light Armored Vehicle Battalion.

After active duty, Rock continued to serve in the Marine Corps Reserves until 2022 — a staggering 40 years of military service. He was a fixture at Marine Corps Base 29 Palms, California every summer, and a proud member of the 8th Tank Battalion out of Rochester, New York. In 1991, during the first Gulf War, Rock was activated and served as the Executive Officer of Bravo Company, commanding an M60 Main Battle Tank. Over the decades, he filled many key roles: Company Commander, overseas training evaluator, and Marine advisor to the 7th Naval Seabee Regiment.

At the same time, Rock spent 30 years shaping young minds as a science teacher — 20 years teaching middle school and another 10 years teaching high school. Thousands of students remember him for his passion, humor, and the personal investment he made in each of their lives.

Rock has been married for 46 years to his loving wife and is the proud father of two children, their supportive spouses and four beautiful grandchildren, all of whom he counts as extreme blessings.

In 2022, after years of devotion to others, Rock received devastating news: he had prostate cancer, which then spread aggressively to his bones. Despite undergoing surgery to remove his prostate and 19 lymph nodes, two types of chemotherapy, three types of radiation, and multiple "anti-cancer" drugs, the University of Rochester medical team told him in March 2025 that he had about one year to live.

But Rock has never been one to back down from a fight.

Guided by faith, Rock sought alternative treatment and is now receiving integrative care at An Oasis of Healing in Mesa, Arizona. Just one week into the program, he is already feeling slightly better — a small but important sign of hope. However, the treatments are extremely expensive and not covered by the VA, despite the clear connection between his cancer and his military service exposures (contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, depleted uranium rounds, burn pits, and toxic crude oil in the air during the Gulf War).

We are raising funds to help cover the high cost of his treatment, living expenses during this critical time, and anything else he and his family may need to support him through this journey.

Rock has spent his entire life serving others. Now, we humbly ask you to help serve him. Every donation, prayer, and share makes a difference.

Thank you for standing with Rock and his family as they fight for more time, more healing, and more life.