Help Robyn with Urgent Plumbing Repairs in Dover

IMAGE: Robyn's back yard is saturated with septic

water coming from bad sewer lines, all of which need to be replaced.



Hello everyone! Robyn (48) lives in the very small town of Dover, Oklahoma. It's on US Highway 81, but it's so small if you blink you'll miss it. She inherited her 40 year old home from her grandma when she passed away, and lived there with her sister Brandi for several years until she also died, in a car accident on icy roads just a mile out town on her way to work.

Brandi, a Registered Nurse, was the only income producer in the home, as Robyn herself is disabled after years of health and medical issues, so after Brandi's death, the usual bills became more and more of a burden. Robyn has no real income to speak of other than taking in roommates, but one of them is also disabled, so that doesn't get her very far in taking care of the house and paying those necessary bills, not to mention a ton of her own past medical bills that continue to linger overhead.

Now, to make matters worse, the Department of Environmental Quality has come knocking, threatening fines and such. Why? Because sewage has been backing up in to Robyn's back yard, which could obviously cause further problems for the neighborhood and the water supply. Of course nobody wants to tangle with the DEQ and you can't fight City Hall, either...even in this small town.

Cost to fix the problem and replace all the plumbing could be around $15,000. That’s an amount that makes Robyn's heart skip a beat and stress her to a dangerous level. There simply is no money to cover these types of costs that are so urgent for Robyn and her neighbors alike.

Here’s where YOU come into this story with a potential happy ending: You can be part of turning around what might otherwise seem like an insurmountable mess in Robyn's life! Your support isn't just about fixing pipes; it’s also about giving her the dignity to live without fear of The Federal Government cracking down on her when she's already down.

How can you help? Simply share this post or drop by the link below (it's where donations happen). Every dollar counts towards getting her home back in order—figuratively, literally—and making sure Robyn is able to keep her home and not run further afoul of the local City Hall and DEQ.

Thank you for being part of our story here today!

NOTE: If total plumbing replacement doesn't cost the goal amount, any extra will be applied to Robyn's many outstanding medical bills so she can get her head above water.





