Support Robin in Her Cancer Healing Journey

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,





I am reaching out on behalf of my sister and best friend Robin, who is facing an incredibly difficult chapter in her life. After bravely battling cancer once, she recently received the heartbreaking news that it has returned. While they are exploring all possible treatment options, Robin is seeking alternative therapies to complement her care—therapies that are not covered by insurance and medical but have the potential to improve her quality of life and support her healing.





Alternative treatments such as specialized nutrition, holistic therapies, integrative medicine, and wellness programs can be life-changing, but they come at a significant financial cost. She feels she has found the perfect place that can offer all of this, and now time is of the essence.





On top of medical expenses, Robin is also dealing with the stress of lost work hours, travel expenses, and the everyday costs of living while focusing on her health.





This is where your support can make a difference. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward funding these vital treatments, easing the financial burden, and giving Robin the best possible chance at recovery and well-being. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your network would mean the world to us.





Robin has always been a fighter. Anyone who knows her, knows this. She is also lifelong career nurse, who has dedicated many decades of caring for others in need, and now it’s time to envelop her, in hers. With your generosity, she won’t have to face this journey alone. Thank you all for your kindness, prayers, and support.





With so much gratitude,

Jill McNaueal / Robin’s sister