Supporting Bob Rheas medical bills

The picture at the beach was last June before Bob nearly left us to go see Jesus due to an aggressive episode of Ulcerative Colitis and bowel perforation.

Then after a month at Virginia Mason we got to bring him home on IV nutrition, an ileostomy, in a wheelchair.

Through it all he has been such a trooper. He’s has recovered well however he still has many medical issues coming up.

He just had a second surgery to attempt to reconnect things. Please be praying for Bob as he still needs to have a third surgery in 6-8 weeks.

He won’t be working for some time so please be praying for complete recovery, that reconnecting things is successful and that he will continue to live a quality life and be able to do the things he loves like pickleball, snowmobiling and playing with the grandkids.