Medical Expenses for Rob Coulter

My father in law, Rob Coulter, is needing to have one of his legs amputated due to having Charcot and now Osteomyelitis - an infection in the bone.

His insurance isn’t covering a lot of it and they are requiring quite a bit prior to surgery.



If surgery is prolonged, he could go septic. We are praying for a miracle, and even in the unknown for us, we know God knows!!

Please consider a small donation to help get this procedure underway, but more importantly, please keep him (Rob) and my mother in law, Lanette, in your prayers as they navigate this situation.





God bless you and thank you!