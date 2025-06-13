Help Rob with Medical Expenses

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $650
Campaign funds will be received by Travis Rodgers
As many of you know, Rob is not in very good health. He has not been able to work for some time, which has put a strain on finances. He has filed for disability, but the process is long and time-consuming. Any donation would aid in covering room, board, and transportation to dialysis until he starts to receive disability payments. Your financial help, encouragement, and prayers will go a long way in supporting Rob during this challenging time. Let's come together to help Rob get back on his feet!
