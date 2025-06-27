Roadies Road to Recovery Help a Tiny Kitten Heal

Hello, animal lovers! Meet Roadie, a 5–6-week-old kitten who’s captured our hearts forever. Named by the incredible vets at our emergency animal hospital, Roadie was hit by a car, losing part of his ear, suffering severe road rash, and a degloved leg so damaged it required emergency surgery. My husband and I were driving when we spotted him at a stoplight, curled up under a car’s tire, seconds from disaster. In a split-second decision, my husband leapt out and saved him. That moment changed our lives—and Roadie’s.

Roadie’s now fighting for a happy, healthy life as he fights to be our newest family member. He’s in surgery to save his leg, battling fleas and likely parasites, but his tough spirit shines through. We’re committed to giving him the best care, but the emergency vet bills for diagnostics, surgery, medications, and follow-up visits are a bit overwhelming. We’re asking for your help to cover these costs so Roadie can heal and thrive in his forever home with us.





Your generosity will go toward:

Exam 1: $560

• Emergency Surgery & Diagnostics: Leg surgery and initial tests (~$1400)

• Medications: Pain relief, antibiotics, and flea/parasite treatment (~$200)

• Follow-Up Care: Vet visits to ensure his leg heals (~$250)

• Supplies: Kitten food, low-dust litter, and crate bedding (~$100)

Every dollar helps Roadie get back on all four paws. We’re keeping him cozy in a recovery crate for two weeks (doctors orders), monitoring him closely, and showering him with love. Please donate to give this tiny fighter the second chance he deserves and share his story with anyone who believes in miracles. We’ll post updates and photos of Roadie’s progress to show the impact of your kindness.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,





UPDATE:

Roadie has passed his 72 hour of critical care monitoring and is getting stronger each day! His follow up appointment has been scheduled to remove sutures and check on the condition of his ear, eye, and tail wound. Also he needs testing and deworming. He has been so strong and is so happy to be in a warm, loving, and safe environment!