The Rivera Family Fund

On Monday May 27th 2024 Funmi Rivera (nee Dada) went home to be with the Lord after battling cancer for 13 years.





In December 2017, Funmi married Joel Rivera, who stood by her, cared for her and loved on her for the past six plus years. Funmi and Joel were blessed with a daughter, when they adopted Anina.





As we celebrate Funmi’s life, the family has asked that any gifts be made in form of donations to a fund for Joel and Anina.