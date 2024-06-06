Campaign Image

The Rivera Family Fund

 USD $8,445

Campaign created by William Femi Awodele

Campaign funds will be received by Joel Rivera

On Monday May 27th 2024 Funmi Rivera (nee Dada) went home to be with the Lord after battling cancer for 13 years.


In December 2017, Funmi married Joel Rivera, who stood by her, cared for her and loved on her for the past six plus years. Funmi and Joel were blessed with a daughter, when they adopted Anina.


As we celebrate Funmi’s life, the family has asked that any gifts be made in form of donations to a fund for Joel and Anina.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Wisdom Ahligo
$ 40.00 USD
6 months ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

A friend of a friend
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Lou Jill Rotella
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Jonathan Meelom Kabore
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

So sorry my friends. God is able.

Amber Ferris
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Love and prayers sent your way.

Patrice And Linda
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

