Janice Bowe's Puppy River and her Medical Bills

Many of you knew my mother, Janice Bowe (AKA Piper's Mama), the person who started Nothing But Scotties (AKA NBS) back when it was on Yahoo Groups, and since then, has evolved into the wonderful collective of people on Facebook. As you also know, she went home to be with the Lord in 2020, leaving in my care her two wonderful puppies, Rory and River. This GiveSendGo is in regard to an unfortunate situation involving River.

In the early morning of February 16th, 2025, I found myself rushing my 13-year-old Westie, River (full name: River Boat Gambler Bowe), to the emergency vet after she suffered what we believe was a seizure. We are still unsure of the exact cause, but we suspect it may have been triggered by a recent tumble she took while chasing a rabbit. She ran off the side of a small 3' concrete stairwell, landing on her head and back in a full-on backflip. She quickly got up and seemed fine at the time, but now we aren’t so sure.

Another possibility is that she may have overheated and experienced a seizure due to heat stroke. This has led us to consider Cushing’s disease as a potential factor.



The emergency room visit, along with X-rays and bloodwork, revealed a few minor concerns, including some spots on her lungs and a slightly elevated magnesium level. The emergency vet did the best they could under the circumstances, as it was the only option available at the time.



We have since looped in her regular vet, someone my mom deeply trusted, who is fantastic and is working hard to better assess the situation. River has been prescribed Prednisolone to help prevent further seizures, and we are currently discussing long-term seizure medication. Additional bloodwork is also planned to rule out other conditions, including cancer. Due to this possibility, we have already started a preemptive course of Fenbendazole, which we are reading is having fantastic success in halting the spread of cancer.



While I know we can’t keep our wonderful fur babies forever, ensuring they are not in pain and providing them with the best quality of life for as long as possible is incredibly important to me.



That being said, after discussing this with a few friends who knew my mom and wanted to help, I decided to set up this GiveSendGo. Currently, I am in between jobs and didn’t expect to be hit with such high veterinary bills, along with a few other bills to boot. With more testing ahead, I’m a bit fearful the financial strain may become overwhelming. On top of that, I need to stay home to keep a close eye on River to make sure she doesn’t have any more seizures, which makes finding new work even more challenging right now.



I truly feel ashamed to have to ask for help, but the timing of this situation has been incredibly difficult. If you are able and willing to contribute, it would mean the world to me and River.



The good news is that River is home safe, comfortable, and very happy. She’s eating all her food with no loss of appetite, drinking water regularly, going for walks, and has all her normal bodily functions working perfectly! She’s a silly little girl, and while I’m not sure what all will be needed, if anything, it breaks my heart. But I’m nowhere near giving up on her. That being said, at 13, I won’t put her through any unnecessary treatments that might do more harm than good. I will continue to update the information on here to let everyone know what is going on.



Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support, whether through donations, sharing this page, or simply keeping River in your prayers.



PS: After filming this video, River was treated to a haircut, as she was completely fuzzy due to her wintertime coat. I suspect that might've had something to do with her overheating as well. Three dogs' worth of hair later, and she is much more comfortable and not exhibiting any signs of overheating.