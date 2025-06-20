Rise + See

“By His stripes, we are healed.” – Isaiah 53:5



Hi, we’re Joshua Carney and Jenna Conatser—two people brought together not by coincidence, but by the divine hand of God.



This isn’t just a fundraiser. This is a movement of faith. A call to healing. A mission to share the radical, redeeming power of Jesus Christ with the world through real stories, raw truth and unshakable hope.



Our Stories:



Joshua’s Story: At 13 years old, my life changed forever. I was shot by my father on a turkey hunting trip, a moment that left me paralyzed and staring face-to-face with death but that was just the beginning of the battle God would carry me through.

Growing up, I had to become a man long before most boys even knew who they were. I was raised in a home marked by dysfunction and abuse—physically harmed by my mother to the point she was arrested after fracturing my pelvis with a pipe. I wasn’t taught how to be a man, I had to teach myself—through pain, through prayer and through perseverance.

But God never left me! He gave me a gift—the ability to perfectly mimic animal calls with my natural voice. That gift became my platform. I turned my love for the outdoors into a purpose-driven mission: hosting outdoor TV shows, speaking at events across the country, launching my brand Son of the South and helping kids with disabilities experience the freedom of the outdoors.

Then, in 2022, my life turned again. A surgery went wrong and I went from paraplegic to quadriplegic. I lost the use of my arms, My kidneys were failing, I had a gaping wound the size of a basketball exposed my spine and Doctors gave me seven days to live.

But God wasn’t finished.



Through relentless faith, research and the healing technology of stem cells, exosomes and advanced therapies, I began to fight back—not just for my life, but for the lives of others who’ve been told it’s over.



Today, I’m still on the journey toward full recovery but my heart is stronger than ever, my faith is unshakable and my mission is clear: to rise and help others rise with me! Because He has risen, I will too.

“We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation.” Romans 5:3–4 (NLT)







Jenna’s Story: Jenna Conatser’s life is a testimony that healing is real and Jesus still restores what’s been stolen.

A survivor of childhood sexual abuse and years of buried trauma, Jenna’s journey began in deep emotional pain but found its turning point in the quiet, unseen work of God healing her heart—months before she lost her sight. The heart wounds were the first to be mended—right in the refining fire of building her legacy, becoming the mother of a miracle child and stepping into her calling.



But then came the battle for her vision. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child, she maintained an A1C of 5.7 during her pregnancy. Yet she faced a sudden and severe onset of diabetic retinopathy. In just a matter of months, her world dimmed—her right eye completely lost vision and her left dropped to 20/200. It wasn’t just physical—it was spiritual. A darkness tried to settle in but God wasn’t done writing her story.

Through four eye surgeries, Jenna clung to Jesus, not only for physical sight, but for clarity of purpose. Today, she walks in full spiritual freedom and is no longer held hostage by trauma, PTSD or the wounds of her past. And even now, her physical healing continues through cutting-edge therapies like stem cells and exosomes, as she boldly partners faith with breakthrough science to gain her vision back fully.



This is not a story of suffering, it’s a story of redemption!



Jenna’s life is a declaration to the world: Jesus still heals. He still restores and He still writes beauty into the most broken chapters.



“Surely He has borne our griefs And carried our sorrows; Yet we esteemed Him stricken, Smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed.”



‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭53‬:‭4‬-‭5‬ ‭NKJV‬

⸻

✝️ Together, We Are Rise + See

We are two ordinary people, radically changed by an extraordinary God and we are living proof that faith and science can coexist in powerful ways.







Our mission is simple:

• To show the world that nothing is impossible with God.

• To inspire people to believe in healing for the body, soul, and spirit. Sozo!

• To redefine what’s possible for people facing trauma, disability and disease.

Through our upcoming podcast and speaking events, we’re already reaching thousands but we believe this story belongs on a larger stage, not for us but for the broken-hearted, the hopeless and the ones praying for a miracle but too afraid to believe again.



⸻

🎬 Why We’re Raising $100,000



God has called us to launch Rise + See—a bold, testimony-driven faith movement that will reach hearts across the globe through:



• 🎙️ A faith-based podcast that ministers healing and hope

• 📺 A professionally filmed docuseries following our real healing journey

• ⛪ Live speaking events across churches and conferences

• 💻 Digital devotionals and story-based discipleship tools

• 🙏 Continued medical treatments for both of us to fully walk in health





✅ Breakdown of Funds:

• $20,000 – Jenna’s holistic healing, stem cell vision therapy & diabetic recovery

• $20,000 – Joshua’s spinal recovery, stem cell therapy & rehabilitation

• $22,500 – Documentary pilot + episode production

• $7,500 – Podcast gear, studio buildout, production costs

• $10,000 – Speaking tour travel + accessibility support

• $7,000 – Media outreach, social growth, digital promotion

• $3,000 – Website, CRM, donor tools & back-end setup

• $10,000 – Overflow for emergencies, equipment, or additional healing

⸻



💥 The Vision



We believe in miracles.



We believe in bold testimony.

And we believe now is the time for people to Rise + See what God is doing.

This isn’t about building fame, it’s about building the Kingdom.



It’s about telling stories that break chains.

It’s about walking again—spiritually, emotionally, and physically—and helping others do the same.

⸻



How You Can Help:



1. Give — Any amount helps. You can sponsor a treatment, an episode or simply plant a seed of faith.

2. Share — Spread this campaign with your church, friends and community.

3. Pray — Cover us in prayer as we follow God boldly in this next chapter.

We’re trusting God to move and we’re inviting you to move with us.



Together, let’s tell the story of what healing looks like when Jesus is at the center.







With faith and gratitude,



Joshua & Jenna

Co-Founders, Rise + See





⸻

“They overcame by the blood of the Lamb and the word of their testimony…” – Revelation 12:11





