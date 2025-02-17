Supporting the Rintamaki Family

While on a family ski vacation in Colorado, Brett & Marita Rintamaki’s 14 year old son, Kristian, was involved in a ski accident. He was going to hit a jump, hit an icy patch, slipped and hit a wrapped pole on a snow making machine. It was a very hard hit, causing serious injury.

He was transported by ambulance to nearby Vail Health where they found he suffered major abdominal trauma. Since his injuries required pediatric trauma care which they did not have, other options had to be considered. Being the closest option, Denver was contemplated, but due to poor weather conditions, was ruled out. They were finally able to get him transported outside of the storm area to Grand Junction, CO (a 2.5 hour drive from Vail) to be flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH). Fortunately, Brett was able to accompany Kristian. Upon arriving at PCH very early Saturday morning, the trauma team performed several tests and determined his injuries required surgical repair focused on the duodenum (the portion of the small intestine which aids in digestion & absorption of food) and connecting organs.

Kristian underwent an involved & complicated surgery lasting between 6-7 hours. He is currently in the ICU & is intubated, and is responding to commands/questions appropriately via actions … opening his eyes & head nods. He is being kept comfortable with pain meds.





What’s ahead? As far as is known now, his inpatient stay is anticipated to be several weeks. During this time he will be getting therapy & his injury healing will be closely monitored for potential internal leakage given the organs involved.





After a long & anxious drive home with the rest of the family, Marita was finally able to see Kristian for the second time sometime after midnight Saturday night. Being at his side along with Brett brought a calm thankfulness. The rest of the family is set to see him soon. As was apparent earlier while still in CO, Kristian’s smile revealed his sentiment … he was happy to have mom & dad helping him through the difficult situation! Though now heavily medicated, hoping that feeling can be multiplied when the other six siblings come to wish their dear brother well!





From the fateful moment on the ski run to this moment, Brett & Marita are grateful for the care Kristian has received, & for all the prayers and well wishes of family & friends! ❤️





A heavy financial burden will inevitably follow soon due to the special transports, surgery and specialized care. Though not expected, if you are able & willing to help them financially, we know they would deeply appreciate your help! Thank you for your prayers, and for thinking of Kristian & his family during this unexpected & challenging time!