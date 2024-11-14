Campaign Image

Support for Rick

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Dawn Little

Campaign funds will be received by Rick Lockamy

Support for Rick

Rick is a Patriot who exposed and led officials to capture Tren-de-aragua members in his community. After suffering a stroke, he was set to move to a safer place with his wife and kids. Unexpectedly, his wife left and he is now alone, unable to work, at the end of his lease, and facing eviction. His recovery time is three months. He needs a safe place to live with easy access to medical care and daily needs. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

PatriotCitzen
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you the very best. Wish I could do more but you’re in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep your hope alive brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Get well

Florida Jon
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

TY

Jo chi
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you a miraculous healing and recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry it's not that much. Bless you

TT
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

God loves you
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo