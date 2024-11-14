Support for Rick

Rick is a Patriot who exposed and led officials to capture Tren-de-aragua members in his community. After suffering a stroke, he was set to move to a safer place with his wife and kids. Unexpectedly, his wife left and he is now alone, unable to work, at the end of his lease, and facing eviction. His recovery time is three months. He needs a safe place to live with easy access to medical care and daily needs.