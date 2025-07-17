Supporting Richardson Family after house fire

🔥 Help the Richardson Family Rebuild After a Devastating House Fire

Belle Fourche, SD | July 17, 2025

Early this morning, tragedy struck the Richardson family when a fire completely destroyed their mobile home on Summit Street in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

This home was a place of love, laughter, and faith. A single mother lived there with her two young sons and an adult child. In just moments, everything they owned—clothes, memories, daily essentials—was lost to the flames. Even more heartbreaking, they lost at least one of their beloved dogs and are still searching for the others.

They escaped with their lives, and for that, we thank God. But now they need our help.

The family will have temporary shelter, but they are starting over with nothing. As a community—both locally and online—we have the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus and help this family rise from the ashes.

💒 How You Can Help:

🧺 Immediate Needs:

Boys' clothing: Sizes 10/12 and 14/16

Women's clothing: Medium–Large

Shoe sizes: Women's 9 & 12 Men's 7 & 9

🧥 Clothing, shoes, and household supply drop-off location is to be announced soon. Please stay tuned.

💵 Financial Support:

All donations will go directly to the family for:

Emergency supplies and clothing

Replacement of essential items

Support for the children’s emotional and educational needs

Temporary pet care and recovery

Long-term relocation and rebuilding expenses





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

❤️ Let’s Be Their Village

My name is Ashley Flynn, and I’m organizing this fundraiser to support this brave family through the most difficult time of their lives. They would never ask for help unless they truly needed it. But this is a time for compassion, action, and faith.





If you can’t donate, please consider praying, sharing their story, or helping with clothing or supplies. Every small act of kindness brings this family one step closer to healing.





Let’s show them they are not alone. Let’s help them rebuild with faith, love, and community.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18





God bless you, and thank you for standing with the Richardson family.





— Ashley Flynn

[Lenee asked that I manage this fundraiser, and all donations will be accounted for and sent directly to Lenee.]