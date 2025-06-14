Supporting Richard Polk and parental rights

Hello everyone!





I would like to ask for a few moments of your time. I am aware that we are all busy and that there is so much going on in the world today. I’m going to share with you a grave injustice that is taking place in our country today. I understand, in doing so, that there are many grave injustices taking place in our country and we are all not only inflamed and concerned, but also somewhat alienated by the process.





What I’ve come to talk to you about today is an overreach of government in parents personal family matters. Some things have been taking place in which a state government have and continue to violate mine, my children’s, and many other parents and children’s due process and civil rights.

For my own family’s privacy, I am going to focus on things that are not particular to my family. The things I’m going to discuss affect every parent and every child from coast to coast.

State governments across the country have put new legislation into place, sometimes as recently as 2024, that give state judiciaries broad powers over a parent’s rights to choose what is best for their child. They directly violate a parent choice to determine what is in the best interest of their minor child. Not only are these violations, taking place daily, they are systemic, and even the legal professionals, and child welfare professionals who recognize the problems are afraid to speak out in fear of retribution. Some of these laws were instituted to allow a child, a voice in the courtroom, which I am a firm believer in. However, the new legislation, provides a minor as young as 12 years old an ability be represented similarly to an adult and to weaponize the judicial system against their own parent.

The lawyers appointed to a minor in these cases, do not have the legal requirement to represent the child’s best wishes.



The guidance given to these newly appointed types of lawyers, actually fly in the face of what is in the child’s best wishes, parental rights, and directs the attorneys to represent a child’s wants over and above recommendations of child welfare professionals.











Recently, with the help of skilled attorneys, a Supreme Court decision was made to limit the way a judicial official can use certain proceedings to impede on a parent’s constitutionally given rights. This was already a historical victory for parents rights but there is much more work to be done.

The state for which my proceedings are in simply pivoted and used another judicial venue inappropriately to continue to impede upon my rights as a parent, my child’s right to privacy, and our continuing to harm my family daily.



If you are a parent in the United States and care about your parental rights, not being impeded by state governments and judicial systems.

I have two things I would like to ask of you that will greatly help myself and other parents who have been victims of this these harmful practices to continue to fight the legal battle for which is taking place.







Please donate to help me continue this fight which may very well go the the federal Supreme Court and help protect families across the country.

On a personal note, I often donate to help others and have never asked for financial assistance. I have invested a significant portion of my annual salary fighting this cause to date. Unfortunately, the harmful entities that seek to deprive US citizen’s of their fundamental constitutionally protected rights have seeming unlimited budget to work with. I have made significant headway to date, fully self funded, but without your help may not be able to continue.

Thank You

Richard Polk











