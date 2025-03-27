Supporting the Grode family

Many of you may know Rick Grode suffered a recent stroke. You may not know he was in between jobs and was to start a new job last week. Therefore, there is no income or short- or long-term disability to get them through this season. Given all the help many have received from the Grode's over the years (meals, childcare, medical consults etc.) we would love to help them with their mortgage and expenses during this time. Please share and donate if you can.