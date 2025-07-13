Supporting Dad's Fight For Life

Anyone that knows my dad thru music or cycling or his other passions knows what a sincere helping heart he’s always had. His battle with cancer has taken him thru unimaginable survival journeys, from brain surgery to the latest battle of severe sepsis, of which his big heart and love for life, family and others has brought him through to this day. The battles ongoing with many medical needs not covered by insurances. We are starting this fundraiser in an effort to humbly inform those who love him of what he’s been facing and the road ahead for one this one of a kind amazing man, father, brother, son, husband and friend to all. His hands have outstretched to hug others, For anyone that can outstretch there’s to him in prayer, hugs, support and healing, his family is forever grateful. ❤️