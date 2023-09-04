Rich Men North of Richmond Polish Cover Contest

Goal:
PLN ZŁ5,000
Raised:
PLN ZŁ696
Spread the ❤️ message and join the musical 🎶 wave 🌊 Help fund the prize 🏆in a contest for a Polish cover of "Rich Men North of Richmond" 🎶.
This song touched many hearts❤️ across the 🌍. People in Poland are are also fed up with banksters, bearucrats, politicians, multinational corporations... all of them squezing the ordinary people into the ground.
The cover needs to be faithful to the spirit 🙏 of the original (no nonsence spins) and submitted to the organiser: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nowickijaroslaw/ via email: mofin.pl@gmail.com (e.g. as a download link via wetransfer.com)
Proceeds from campaign will be spent for:
1) the main prize🏆guitar that Oliver Anthony plays 🎸(Gretsch G9220 Bobtail Resonator) which costs ca 3.500 pln (ca 822 USD) : https://kytary.pl/gretsch-g9220-bobtail-round-neck-resonator-2sb/HN184182/
2) a professional recording 🎥 of the winner playing the newly won guitar 👍 - cost of around 1.500 pln (ca 288 USD)
3) God willing 👼, would there be many covers and any extra funds over the target... the winner would get the guirat and all the remaining funds will be distributed to top 10 participants proportionately to number of likes they get. Shall there be only lonely participant... he will get everyting.
4) 2% will be donated to GiveSendGo (voluntary donation).
LINKS:
Original song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqSA-SY5Hro
Interview with Chris (aka Oliver Anthony): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEWH2hnmfzc
My channel with singable translations of songs:
https://youtube.com/@POLANDcoversTheWORLD
v1pt6 ENG These rich men north of Richmond Lord knows they all just wanna have total control POL ???? Z troską głoszą Że muszą mieć totalny rząd
v1pt5 ENG: Livin' in the new world With an old soul POL: Życie w nowym świecie Starej duszy
Don't give up! 😇
Godspeed! ❤️
v1pt4 ENG "Wish I could just wake up and it not be true But it is, oh, it is" POL: Chcę już przebudzić się, z koszmarnego snu Ale nie, to nie sen.
v1pt3 ENG "Oh it's a shame what the world's gotten to For people like me and people like you" POL "To piekielne co gotują nam Dla ludzi jak ty dla ludzi jak ja"
v1 pt2 ENG: "So I can sit out here and waste my life away Drag back home and drown my troubles away" POL "By móc posiedzieć tu i przegrać jak z nut A w domu wylać ból w szklany chłód"
version 1 - part 1 ENG "I've been sellin' my soul, workin' all day Overtime hours for pay" PL "Wyprzedaję swój los, harując wciąż Nadgodzin noc, za marny grosz"
