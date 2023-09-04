Rich Men North of Richmond Polish Cover Contest

Spread the ❤️ message and join the musical 🎶 wave 🌊 Help fund the prize 🏆in a contest for a Polish cover of "Rich Men North of Richmond" 🎶.

This song touched many hearts❤️ across the 🌍. People in Poland are are also fed up with banksters, bearucrats, politicians, multinational corporations... all of them squezing the ordinary people into the ground.



The cover needs to be faithful to the spirit 🙏 of the original (no nonsence spins) and submitted to the organiser: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nowickijaroslaw/ via email: mofin.pl@gmail.com (e.g. as a download link via wetransfer.com)

Proceeds from campaign will be spent for:

1) the main prize🏆guitar that Oliver Anthony plays 🎸(Gretsch G9220 Bobtail Resonator) which costs ca 3.500 pln (ca 822 USD) : https://kytary.pl/gretsch-g9220-bobtail-round-neck-resonator-2sb/HN184182/

2) a professional recording 🎥 of the winner playing the newly won guitar 👍 - cost of around 1.500 pln (ca 288 USD)

3) God willing 👼, would there be many covers and any extra funds over the target... the winner would get the guirat and all the remaining funds will be distributed to top 10 participants proportionately to number of likes they get. Shall there be only lonely participant... he will get everyting.

4) 2% will be donated to GiveSendGo (voluntary donation).



LINKS:

Original song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqSA-SY5Hro

Interview with Chris (aka Oliver Anthony): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEWH2hnmfzc

My channel with singable translations of songs:

https://youtube.com/@POLANDcoversTheWORLD



















