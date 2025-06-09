Help Rhydian Beasley fight Hodgkin's Lymphoma

***PSA***

It has been brought to our attention that some people are having issues with the campaign donation page. We have contacted tech support and they have supposedly resolved the problem. If you are experiencing any issues please contact the support team at support@givesendgo.com and provide as much detail as possible. If you would like to give to Carol directly please contact her or you can contact Lauren Morrison (334) 349-5745.





On May 21, 2025, 6-year-old Rhydian Iden Scott Beasley ("Rhy") was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after experiencing persistent throat and stomach pain. Following multiple scans, biopsies, and testing, Rhy was admitted to Ascension Sacred Heart Children’s Oncology Center in Pensacola, FL on May 15, 2025.

He began his first round of chemotherapy on May 23, 2025, but soon developed a serious infection that caused a dangerously high fever. With the help of his dedicated medical team, antibiotics, and his incredible spirit, Rhy pulled through and is continuing his treatment. He has a long road ahead, including five full cycles of chemotherapy, with radiation possibly needed depending on how his body responds.

Rhy is being lovingly cared for by his grandmother, Carol Carroll, who has raised him and continues to be his full-time caregiver. Despite the emotional and financial challenges that come with managing daily life and full-time medical care, Carol remains strong and unwavering in her commitment to Rhy’s health and happiness.

Even while fighting this tough battle, Rhy continues to shine with joy and creativity. One of his favorite pastimes is folding paper airplanes and pretending he’s a Blue Angels pilot. It's his dream to see the Blue Angels fly and meet the pilots in person—an experience we hope to make happen this summer to lift his spirits and bring light to these challenging days.

This was created to support Rhy and Carol with:

Medical bills and ongoing treatment costs

Daily living expenses while Carol cares for Rhy full-time

Special moments and experiences to bring Rhy joy—like fulfilling his Blue Angels dream

Travel, meals, and other support during treatment

Every donation, no matter the size, helps ease the burden for this family and brings us one step closer to giving Rhy the strength and hope he needs to keep fighting. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing his story.

Thank you for helping us rally around this brave little boy and his grandmother. Together, we can make a difference in Rhy’s life!!!