Hello friends!

We are reaching out to you today to help rebuild hope for the children at our Christian nonprofit orphanage in Reynosa Mexico. Due to recent flooding, the Josiah and Bethany Children's Home in Reynosa, Mexico sustained significant damage, destroying many of the essential items that the staff and children rely on. As a result, we are in urgent need of your help to replace the items that were lost and provide aid for supplies needed to prevent future flooding.

The orphanage has been a beacon of hope for many children in need, providing a safe and loving home for those who have been abandoned, abused, or orphaned. Our mission is to provide a nurturing environment where children can grow, learn, and thrive, and we are determined to continue this mission despite the challenges we face.

We are seeking $8,000 to help us rebuild and restore the orphanage to its former glory. This funding will go towards replacing essential items such as a fridge, two laptops, chairs, office supplies, as well as providing aid for supplies needed to prevent future flooding, such as waterproofing and flood-resistant materials.

Your contribution will not only help to rebuild the orphanage but also provide hope and a brighter future for the children who call it home. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving our goal.

We are grateful for any support you can provide and thank you for considering our campaign. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these children and help them rebuild their hope in Jesus Christ for the future.

Thank you for taking the time to read our campaign, and we look forward to updating you on our progress.

God bless you and your generosity!

Best regards,

Grace Moreno

Rebuilding Hope: Reynosa Mx Orphanage Flood Relief