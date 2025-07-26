Opening Hearts, Healing Minds — Together





This August, Counseling by Kristin will open its doors in the rural community of Kiel, Wisconsin — a place where the need for compassionate, accessible mental health care is deeply felt but too often unmet. My mission is simple, yet powerful: to provide affordable, patient-centered therapy to individuals and families who might otherwise go without support.

In small communities like ours, one of the biggest barriers to care isn’t willingness — it’s affordability. That’s where the Restore Together campaign comes in.

This campaign invites individuals, families, and local businesses to become partners in healing. Your donation helps create a fund that directly lowers the cost of therapy for those facing financial hardship. It will allow me to offer sliding-scale fees, provide care for the uninsured or underinsured, and make support groups accessible to those who need them most — regardless of what their insurance covers.

Every single dollar goes directly to helping someone access mental health care. There’s no overhead. No red tape. Just real help for real people.

Your support doesn’t just fund therapy — it restores hope. It strengthens families. It saves lives.

Thank you for considering a gift to Restore Together. With your help, we can build a healthier, more connected community — one person at a time.