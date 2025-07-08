Help Charisse Recover from Back Surgery

Hello, my name is Anthony, and I’m reaching out to share the story of my incredible wife, Charisse.. the kindest, warmest, and most beautiful soul I’ve ever known. We’ve been together for 14 years, celebrating our 10th wedding anniversary this October. We cherish simple joys: watching movies, cooking together, playing Mario Kart 8 DX, loving our puppies, and spending time with family and friends. Despite life’s challenges, our love and faith have kept us strong.

Charisse has faced unimaginable hardships. She’s a cancer survivor, manages epilepsy, and in 2019, after a devastating car accident when another driver T-bone'd her vehicle, she suffered a severe spinal injury. Over the past six years, this injury has worsened, robbing her of the ability to work and live pain-free. After exhausting every non-surgical option.. therapies, treatments, and multiple medical opinions, the only path forward is an intense lumbar spinal fusion surgery. At just 33, this is a daunting step, but it’s her only hope for relief and recovery.

As a family living paycheck to paycheck, this surgery comes at a time when we’re already stretched thin. Charisse has been unable to work for a year, and I’ve been working 6-7 day weeks to cover our bills. Post-surgery, Charisse will need extensive care and help with daily tasks like getting dressed, using the bathroom, and moving around. I want to be there for her, but stepping back from work to care for her will make it nearly impossible to keep up with rent, utilities, and medical expenses.

We’re humbly asking for your support to help us through this challenging time. Your donation, no matter the size, will help cover our living expenses and medical costs while I take time off to care for Charisse during her recovery. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to ensure we can focus on her healing without the constant fear of financial ruin.

Every contribution brings us closer to stability and gives Charisse the chance to heal with dignity. If you can’t donate, please share our story, it means the world. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. We believe in brighter days ahead, and with your help, we can get there together.





With gratitude,

Anthony & Charisse