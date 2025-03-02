Replacing Stolen Tools

A few weeks ago, my boyfriend had a tough break.

He had borrowed his coworker's tools to help rebuild a shed and forgot to store them somewhere safe. The next morning, he discovered $3500 worth of tools were taken from his car. We searched for any security footage but found nothing.

Determined to replace his coworkers tools as well as some of his own, we scoured Facebook Marketplace and found one of the tools. To his shock, when he picked it up, he noticed his coworker’s initials on it! He immediately contacted the police, but unfortunately, there wasn’t much they could do. He did return to see if there were any other items to recover the other tools but nothing turned up.

Now, he's facing the unfortunate reality of having to replace these tools on a tight budget, as he is about to start his first year in carpentry school.





Although the total loss is $3500, the goal here is $1750, as a generous donor has agreed to match funds to help him get back on track.

We truly appreciate any support you can offer—and remember: don’t leave valuables in your car!