Help Rachel Recover from AIDP GuillainBarre

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $7,620

Campaign created by Noelle Guertler

Campaign funds will be received by James Coley

My Sister, Rachel (Bauserman) Ekins, is known for her happy demeanor and positive outlook on life. She recently became sick with a common virus and developed a rare complication called “Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy” (aka AIDP). This subtype of Guillain-Barre Syndrome has left Rachel with severely limited mobility.

Rachel is expected to regain her mobility over time with intensive physical therapy. However, the recovery timeline is uncertain, and could potentially take years for her to recover fully.

Due to this unexpected medical crisis, Rachel and her husband Austin will be moving from Utah to Ohio to be near Rachel’s extended family.

These funds will be used to renovate a handicap-accessible living space for Rachel and to assist with her medical bills.

If you feel led to give financially, any amount- however small, will be greatly appreciated.

Please know that there is no obligation- simply keeping Rachel in your thoughts and prayers is already a powerful gift!

Thank you all!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
11 days ago

Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers, sweet friend❤️

Victor and Laura
$ 200.00 USD
19 days ago

Prayers for a speedy and full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you so much, Rachel! And we’re praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you

Talon
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Lynn and Sterling
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Rachel.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We wish you luck. We miss Ohio and your family! Say “hello” to everyone for us!

DougAndTrina Fielding
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Matt and Nikita
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel and Austin we are praying for both of you!

Tye and Megan
$ 1500.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Rachel! ♥️

Shell Cain
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel and Matt
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Nathan and Jill Mueller
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there, Rachel!

Ron and Rita Winmill
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you. We know you will get through this.

Abby and Ashton
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Ray!

