Help Rachel Recover from AIDP GuillainBarre

My Sister, Rachel (Bauserman) Ekins, is known for her happy demeanor and positive outlook on life. She recently became sick with a common virus and developed a rare complication called “Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy” (aka AIDP). This subtype of Guillain-Barre Syndrome has left Rachel with severely limited mobility.

Rachel is expected to regain her mobility over time with intensive physical therapy. However, the recovery timeline is uncertain, and could potentially take years for her to recover fully.

Due to this unexpected medical crisis, Rachel and her husband Austin will be moving from Utah to Ohio to be near Rachel’s extended family.

These funds will be used to renovate a handicap-accessible living space for Rachel and to assist with her medical bills.

If you feel led to give financially, any amount- however small, will be greatly appreciated.

Please know that there is no obligation- simply keeping Rachel in your thoughts and prayers is already a powerful gift!

Thank you all!