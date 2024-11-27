Starting a business

I am a Christian, a husband to my high school sweetheart, and a father to five wonderful and exhausting kids. I am also a graphic designer, vehicle wrapper, and sign production specialist. I have worked in the graphics (print and signage) industry for most of my adult life, with the second half of those years running and managing a sign shop for another company.

My best friend joined me in the sign shop a few years ago and has discovered a passion for the work as well. While working together for the past two years, we have both grown our skills and knowledge tremendously. Unfortunately, after so many years of service, we were unexpectedly told that they will be shutting down sign shop production at the end of 2024 – meaning we will be without jobs or a way to support our families.

With this announcement occurring right before the holidays, it was quite a gut punch. However, after much prayer and discussion, my friend and I have decided to take a leap of faith to partner up and start our own sign company! We firmly believe the Lord is using these circumstances to show us His will for our lives – the many doors He has opened and details He has aligned to make this opportunity possible are unmistakable (if you ever want to hear about it, just let me know).

We plan to have our new sign and wrap business up and running immediately – our desire is to be a bridge for the customers who will lose sign and wrap services after the current sign shop stops production at the end of the year. This is a huge undertaking with very little time, but we both have a passion for creating and producing signage and vehicle wraps but, more importantly, for the customers in need of these products. So to all our friends, family, past customers who valued the work we’ve done, and future customers who would like to see a sign and wrap business in our community, we would appreciate both your prayers and financial support! Whatever you feel led to give will go directly into acquiring the equipment and space to make our business, Remnant Signs & Wraps, a success. Thank you in advance for what you can generously give – we appreciate it more than you know.