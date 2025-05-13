Remember Roo for Britney

Many know that Britney lost her baby Roo Roo a few short months ago. What some might not know is the circumstances in which this left Britney and Fernando in financially.

The weekend of Roo's passing was extremely unexpected, difficult and expensive.

Roo was in pain due to a uterus infection which forced Britney to take her to the vet and pay for an emergency surgery in Calgary. After the surgery Roo was recovering slowly, but unfortunately went home and was suffering from complications forcing Britney to take her in to the SAVE emergency vet in Okotoks. This is where Britney and Fernando lost Roo.

The first vet cost nearly $5000 for surgery and medication. The second emergency vet was over $4000 for attempted resuscitation and cremation.

This has forced Britney to take out a "Pet Loan" to pay for these exorbitant costs...and still having to go through the loss of her Roo.

We, at Image Hair Design are choosing to organize this PRIVATE and SECRET fundraiser to help Britney to cope with the loss of her dog and the financial burden from that loss.

If you are a friend, dear client or family to Britney or Fernando then please consider offering a donation. If 500 of us put in $20 it will be paid off. If 200 of us put in $50 it will be paid off....and Britney and Fernando can carry on their grieving process without the added strain of this massive financial debt as well as the mounting interest that can incur from loans such as these.

We thank you for taking the time and consideration in reading this, please do not share this with Britney or Fernando until we can fully pay off their pet loan for them and surprise them with this removal of that massive burden during their loss. They are unaware that we're organizing this.