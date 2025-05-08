Rodney's Road to Recovery

Hey there, fellow skateboarding enthusiasts! 🛹 As some of you may know, my dear friend Rodney has unfortunately suffered a spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the waist down. 😔 He was always an amazing skater back in the day, and it breaks my heart to see him in this condition now. 💔 That's why I'm reaching out to our skateboarding community to help Rodney recover and regain his mobility. 🏋️‍♂️💪

Rodney needs our help to cover the costs of his medical treatment, transportation, and living expenses while he's undergoing rehabilitation. 💰 Any amount, big or small, will go a long way in helping him get back on his feet again. 👍

As a close friend of Rodney's, I'm committed to ensuring he receives the best possible care and support during this difficult time. 🤝 I'll be there to help him every step of the way, from his current location in Spain to his new home in Ibiza, where he'll be able to focus on his recovery in a peaceful and supportive environment. 🏡🌞

Let's all come together as a skateboarding community to support Rodney in his time of need. 🎉 Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to helping Rodney walk again. 💪🏼 #RodneysRecovery #SkateboardingForACause #GiveSendGo #MedicalFundraising