NHS Football Post Season Livestream

Newberry Panther football viewership has grown tremendously. We had as many as 200 people watching our last game vs. Bradford. The interviews and games reached over 10000+ views. We thank you for sharing, commenting, and engaging with our the livestream broadcasts.

The players and families tell us they enjoy going back and watching replays and reading your comments. Who knows, maybe it will attract new talent to the program too.

Our Panthers will play Cocoa on Friday 11/29. They have worked hard and are poised to make a deep run in the playoffs. Our game against the Tigers will be a big one. If we win, we move on.

If we are able to raise $550 this week for the post season livestreaming broadcast rights, we will be able to bring you the live action every step of the way on Facebook Live. All money raised will go directly to cover costs of the broadcast.