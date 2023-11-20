Refuge for Those Disabled by ElectroSmog Overload

People are hitting their threshold from overexposure to ElectroSmog. It could happen to you at any point. People are fine, then strange symptoms creep in, burning buzzing, tingling when using devices, and suddenly they can no longer use devices without debilitating symptomolgy. We are all sensitive to ElectroMagnetic Fields from Radio Frequency Wireless Tech Radiation. Some are hitting their thresholds fast. ElectroMagnetic Hypersensitivity is the result, (EHS).

These people are forced to live in society today but have had to give up their cellphone and Wi-Fi. Could you? What if, of all your friends and co-workers, only you had to give them up? Where can they live?? Those who’ve had an over-exposure to antennas or from modems that were too close, now live with “electro-magnetic sensitivity” or “EMS”. EMS which is a painful draining disability and those who have it severely now live in a car, a trailer, a tent, or deep in the woods to avoid suffering. Most can no longer work. Many eventually commit suicide as they become completely socially isolated, and the condition gets more and more debilitating. Many are also now over-sensitive to mold, fragrance and various other toxins. This retreat is fragrance free and mold-free. It has oil baseboard heat, well water, and a quad-coil Total Shield that converts electrical disturbances in the air to the Schumann resonance!



With this appeal I would like to fund DE (dirty electricity) filters, the running and expansion of the first refuge [purchased 6/17/2024], and subsequentially purchase and remediate another refuge to house as many people as possible with this disability (as well as mold-illness and fragrance sensitivity). EMS or EHS (electro-magnetic hypersensitivity) is recognized as a disability by the Social Security Administration, the US Access Board, Fair Housing as well as numerous other governing bodies and organizations. Nothing has been set up to house and take care of these people. People who live with EMS can no longer participate in society, and most have no safe place to live as there are cellphones, telecom antennas, cell towers and Wi-Fi pretty much everywhere. One over-exposure, such as antennas being placed over or next to an apartment, or a cell tower erected too near a home, renders those with EMS suddenly unable to be in their home, at their job, or near their friends. They get fatigue so severely, their bodies shut down. Many can no longer hold a landline or touch a computer. Most people don’t understand this condition, nor do many doctors or psychologists. Often friends and family won’t even leave their cellphones in a different room to go speak in a safe area for even a few minutes, so they can’t even spend time with them. Going to a hospital, where everything is hooked up to antennas is avoided by people with EMS. Right now, over two million people suffer with this condition. See the Radiation Refuge website and how many profiles have been created from around the world. With your help, we can make such a difference in the lives of those with this condition and provide them with a safe home with others like themselves.





My goal is to raise enough money to purchase [completed 6/17/24], run and upgrade the first refuge for permanent housing and assistance for numerous people with this condition and to keep it running within a Trust in perpetuity after I pass away.



A bit about me: I grew up in New York and had a thriving career as a performing artist – a dancer, singer, and actress on Broadway, all over the U.S. and internationally, and as a Nationally Certified Consulting Astrologer with National TV and radio appearances. Now I suffer with this condition and devastatingly can no longer work. Because EMS has accelerated the breakdown of my body and others’ I know, I moved quickly to find this refuge and will continue to seek other areas for more visitors. If the campaign does really well, a trust could fund all the homes I have found and could house even more of those living with EMS/EHS that have nowhere safe to live. Please donate whatever you can so I can make this dream a reality and help as many people as possible. Thank you for your kind and generous donation.



Timeline:

First Refuge purchase & associated costs - closing in approximately 1-2 months - $160,000 (purchased 6/17/2024)

Building Biologist – testing for Electrical and Radio frequency (EMF & RF) - $2,500

Remediate electrical wiring, dirty electricity filters, shielding – within the next 2-4 months. $15,000

Goal: $200,000 ($177,500 +fees)



Additional Goals

Remediate/repair/build-out for expansion, safety, habitability - $250,000



Additional Final Goal --

Fund and set up Trust, legal fees, - $1,100,000 (legal advice received was a trust must have $1,000,000 minimum to run it)



