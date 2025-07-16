Supporting the Dail Family

This is something we never imagined we’d have to face once, let alone twice in our lifetime.

Some of you may remember that back in 2019, our father was diagnosed with cancer. With strength, resilience, and the unwavering support of loved ones, he beat it. He’s been in remission and enjoying good health for the past few years — until July 4th, 2025.



What started as a visit to the ER quickly turned into a hospital admission. After a series of tests and scans, we were devastated to learn that our dad had suffered a mild to moderate ischemic stroke on the right side of his brain. As a result, he’s lost mobility on the left side of his body, his independence has been significantly impacted, and his speech has been affected.



For those who know our father well, you know how deeply this hurts. He’s the one who always has a joke on hand, a clever one-liner, or a word of encouragement to lift someone’s spirits. And while this situation is incredibly difficult for all of us, we know it’s especially him. Still, even in the face of such adversity, Reed's sense of humor continues to shine through.



Just recently, while being helped from his wheelchair to his bed, a nurse asked him to hug her for balance. With his signature wit, he said, “I don’t know you like that!” Or referring to the nurse in the ICU that was taking care of him as "the great and powerful Oz!" (because of the curtain that was between him and the hallway.) It’s those little moments that remind us — he’s still fighting, and he’s still him. Reed is a fighter through and through.

Throughout our parents' marriage, our father has been our rock. He’s worked tirelessly to provide for us — not just financially, but emotionally and spiritually. Watching someone who has always been so strong become dependent on others is one of the hardest things we’ve experienced.



Which brings us to why we’re reaching out.



While our dad goes through inpatient rehab and recovery, the bills don’t stop. As we step in to take care of the many responsibilities he’s always managed, we’re feeling overwhelmed — emotionally, logistically, and financially. That’s why we’re humbly asking for help. Any support — whether it’s financial, emotional, or simply sharing this message — means the world to us.



Thank you for standing with our family during this incredibly challenging time and God Bless you all.

