Ministry Vehicle

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Aaron Yarnall

Campaign funds will be received by Aaron Yarnall

Ministry Vehicle

For Years we have been doing Street Ministry and Outreaches out of our own vehicles. This Passenger Van will Allow us to do Ministry with teams and together. The teams are being developed and we will take groups to other cities for Mission Trips. America Shall Be Saved!!!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

I believe in what you are doing!! I will be sending more at the end of January! God bless you!

His Hands and feet Min
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Blessings brother! Can’t wait to go back to Nashville, hopefully this year! Blessings from us! Evangelist Juan Moreno

