Hurricane Helene Rebuild Our Home

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $330
Campaign funds will be received by Linda Duncan
Hurricane Helene made us homeless. We still have the shell of the house but we lost everything else. We are both retired in our 60s and starting over is tough on fixed incomes.
any dollar helps to buy essentials, furniture, appliances, cabinets, insulation and Drywall.
Thank you for your consideration.
Love you and miss you. Hope this helps a little.
We love you!! Can’t do much this week but give us a few weeks!
Love and light to you both!!!!
