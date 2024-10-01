Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene Rebuild Our Home

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $330

Campaign created by Linda Duncan

Campaign funds will be received by Linda Duncan

Hurricane Helene made us homeless. We still have the shell of the house but we lost everything else. We are both retired in our 60s and starting over is tough on fixed incomes.

any dollar helps to buy essentials, furniture, appliances, cabinets, insulation and Drywall.

Thank you for your consideration.

Recent Donations
Show:
Sonya Adkins
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you and miss you. Hope this helps a little.

Eric Norman
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Destiny Hamilton
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you!! Can’t do much this week but give us a few weeks!

sandra shelton
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love and light to you both!!!!

