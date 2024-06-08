Supporting Rebecca's Healing Journey





Hey y'all! This is Rebecca Truesdale and her family. You probably know that she was diagnosed with a brain tumor 3 years ago. And, in all that time she and Eric have had to drive back and forth to Houston for treatments every month or so. Praise God that the MD Anderson staff in Houston took such excellent care of her through surgery, radiation, and chemo treatments!

Although they have great insurance, it doesn't cover some of the higher-cost necessities while on the road for treatment...things like gas, lodging, and food really add up, not to mention the wear and tear on their vehicles.

Please consider blessing Rebecca and her family in any way you can.



