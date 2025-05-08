Campaign Image

Stolen Vehicle Totaled!

Goal:

 USD $1,630

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Charise McNutt

Stolen Vehicle Totaled!

Let's help offset the cost toward a new used vehicle. Rebecca is a single woman, on disability and struggling to get by. The insurance gave her $5,000.00 to replace her car that had been stolen and totaled. She needs an extra $1,630.00 to help her get a reliable, older vehicle. Rebecca is a blessing in her community and is a dear woman to all who know her. Please pray and give as you feel led. Every dollar helps in an immense way!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo