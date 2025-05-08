Stolen Vehicle Totaled!

Goal:
USD $1,630
Raised:
USD $100
Let's help offset the cost toward a new used vehicle. Rebecca is a single woman, on disability and struggling to get by. The insurance gave her $5,000.00 to replace her car that had been stolen and totaled. She needs an extra $1,630.00 to help her get a reliable, older vehicle. Rebecca is a blessing in her community and is a dear woman to all who know her. Please pray and give as you feel led. Every dollar helps in an immense way!
