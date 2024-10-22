Reagan Smith Scotland Trip

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $2,500
Campaign funds will be received by Reagan Smith
Hello! If you know me personally you likely know that this summer I will be going on a mission trip this summer to Scotland at a very small church in a poor and post Christian area. I have raised all my funds to get me to Scotland but because of this I will not be able to work so I can have rent money and other living expenses while I’m there and once I get back. Thank you all for all the support! Jesus loves you all and has open arms if you are struggling with that concept feel free to reach out.
