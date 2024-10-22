Campaign Image

Reagan Smith Scotland Trip

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $2,500

Campaign created by Reagan Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Reagan Smith

Hello! If you know me personally you likely know that this summer I will be going on a mission trip this summer to Scotland at a very small church in a poor and post Christian area. I have raised all my funds to get me to Scotland but because of this I will not be able to work so I can have rent money and other living expenses while I’m there and once I get back. Thank you all for all the support! Jesus loves you all and has open arms if you are struggling with that concept feel free to reach out.

Recent Donations
Show:
Barlow family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
4 months ago

