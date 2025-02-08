Justice for Stevie Jr aka Raven Blackwing

Dearest friends, family, colleagues, and companions,

A very difficult time arrived for me, and those close to me, which has led to a long painful separation. The factors responsible threaten to make that separation permanent. Because of where I was living and circumstances out of my control I was caught up in a criminal investigation and wrongfully charged, arrested, and have been held for the majority of the past year in Boulder County Jail without being allowed to obtain my contacts or reach out to anyone whatsoever.

Thankfully, through the curiosity and diligence of a friend I was discovered and obtained moral and financial support after a long time of solitude. Unfortunately, many of my basic rights have been ignored and the fairness of my legal struggle has been severely compromised.

For these reasons I am seeking aid on hiring a lawyer to help resolve the criminal issue and perhaps seek to hold the detainment facility accountable for multiple constitutional and statutory violations.

Those who know me well, understanding my true character, in spite of past mistakes I have made and the current difficulties being imposed upon me by the mistakes of the criminal justice system, I want more than anything to give us a fighting chance to reunite and revive all the joy we have experienced in our relationship and to continue creating value for our lives and the lives of others. As any of you know, that is what I live for and will continue to do so anywhere I am but I would much rather be with all of you!

All my love,

Stevie (alias Raven Blackwing)

Stevie's Location

Fort Collins Homeless Shelter

Stevie's phone: 303-907-5936

Email to his cell phone text: 3039075936@mmst5.tracfone.com

Stevie's new address: (His address is at the “day” center.)

Murphy Day Center

242 Conifer Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

(970) 494-9940

---------------------------------------------------------

Send Photos and Your Story About Stevie!

We'd love to hear from family and friends about your friendship with Stevie. Please send us a photo of yourself or of Stevie and a short paragraph about how you know Stevie and how he has impacted your life! We will post your support on the website. Let's show Stevie how much he is loved!

Send photos and your narrative to: Carla Wolf at carlawolf@fastmail.com

Prayers and Positive Thoughts!

Stevie is grateful for your prayers and positive thoughts.