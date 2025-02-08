Justice for Stevie Jr aka Raven Blackwing

Monthly Goal:
Dearest friends, family, colleagues, and companions,
A very difficult time arrived for me, and those close to me, which has led to a long painful separation. The factors responsible threaten to make that separation permanent. Because of where I was living and circumstances out of my control I was caught up in a criminal investigation and wrongfully charged, arrested, and have been held for the majority of the past year in Boulder County Jail without being allowed to obtain my contacts or reach out to anyone whatsoever.
Thankfully, through the curiosity and diligence of a friend I was discovered and obtained moral and financial support after a long time of solitude. Unfortunately, many of my basic rights have been ignored and the fairness of my legal struggle has been severely compromised.
For these reasons I am seeking aid on hiring a lawyer to help resolve the criminal issue and perhaps seek to hold the detainment facility accountable for multiple constitutional and statutory violations.
Those who know me well, understanding my true character, in spite of past mistakes I have made and the current difficulties being imposed upon me by the mistakes of the criminal justice system, I want more than anything to give us a fighting chance to reunite and revive all the joy we have experienced in our relationship and to continue creating value for our lives and the lives of others. As any of you know, that is what I live for and will continue to do so anywhere I am but I would much rather be with all of you!
All my love,
Stevie (alias Raven Blackwing)
Fort Collins Homeless Shelter
Stevie's new address: (His address is at the “day” center.)
---------------------------------------------------------
We'd love to hear from family and friends about your friendship with Stevie. Please send us a photo of yourself or of Stevie and a short paragraph about how you know Stevie and how he has impacted your life! We will post your support on the website. Let's show Stevie how much he is loved!
Stevie is grateful for your prayers and positive thoughts.
Stevie, Wishing you all the BEST! Let's beat this false charge! Keeping God first is our first step! Wishing you all His blessings and care as you go through this trial with fortitude and courage!
February 8th, 2025
Next court date is March 28, 2025, 8:15 AM. This is arraignment is for entering a plea.
February 6th, 2025
Stevie has signed up for work via the Fort Collins Homeless Center to do flagging on a construction crew. He'll commit to 3 days a week, so he still has time to work on this case.
February 6th, 2025
We thank everyone for your kindness and will only try to collect what is needed for the "basics." After we have what is needed, this website will be shut down. As a spiritual person, Stevie will accept gifts of kindness from friends and family, but does not want to owe any "karma" for taking undeserved moneys.
1) Estimated lawyer fees (who will act as an advisor) will depend on how long the case goes:
2) Bank account in arrears due to overdraft: $1,025
3) Repayment of public defender. If Stevie is not convicted and gets gainfully employed, he may be required to pay for the public defender's fee. We're investigating "how much" this might be.
4) Cell phone: Stevie bought a cheap TracFone, but it's incredibly difficult to text on. He needs a newer model.
5) Miscellaneous: We are sure he’ll have more unanticipated expenses such as fees, and early living expenses, clothing, etc.
February 6th, 2025
We bonded Stevie out on January 25, 2025! An anonymous friend generously provided funds to bail Stevie out. Carla waited 11 hours at the jail and called the processing unit every 1-2 hours to speed the process, but to no avail. Finally, shortly after 1 AM, they released Stevie.
February 6th, 2025
You can read a statement by Stevie when attending World Falun Dafa Day, which celebrates the birth of Falun Dafa’s founder, Li Hongzhi:
May 14, 2022 | By Falun Dafa practitioners in Colorado, USA
For more on Falun Dafa, you can visit:
February 6th, 2025
After contacting our Falun Dafa group with news about Stevie, Elliot, a close friend of Stevie, said Stevie had contacted him in several dreams as well, before we'd found Stevie. In the dreams, Stevie was attempting to call Elliot, but Elliot could not receive the call. Elliot had numerous dreams like this. In some of the dreams, Stevie finally made contact.
Ironically, when Stevie first tried to call Elliot from jail (in real life), Stevie couldn't get through. Elliot had to fix a setting on this phone. After several attempts, the collect call finally went through.
February 6th, 2025
Carla, a fellow Falun Dafa cultivator, had a dream about Stevie in November 2024. In the dream 5-6 fellow Buddhist cultivators were walking down a road and they looked behind them and there was Stevie! They hadn't seen Stevie in a very long time, so they all ran up to exchange hugs! When Carla woke from this dream, she knew she had to find Stevie! She started a google search and found out he was arrested on April 4, 2023. He'd been in jail 8 months!
After finding Stevie, Carla endeavored to get the Zhuan Falun scripture to him, immediately. She starting with mailing 4 pages at a time until the full copy was received. She asked the jail to order the $3.12 copy from Amazon. The jail was resistant, at first, but with constant prompting (and 19 emails later!), they finally provided it.
February 6th, 2025
1) Stevie was not allowed access to his cell phone during his whole stay at the jail. Other inmates were allowed access, but he was not. He had no way of contacting friends and family. Inmates are allowed to do a collect call to family, but the family member has to fund an account online "prior" to receiving the call.
2) The first "bond" meeting occurred shortly after his arrest; except he didn't know it was a bond meeting. Ironically, Stevie was able to release his phone to Carla for pickup (even though he himself was not allowed access), so he then was able to start the process to request a new bond meeting (Jan. 3, 2025) where he could show family relationships, community involvement, and good job performance. But, the request to take the bond from $100k to $50k was denied.
3) His "job" (nonpaying) in jail was to work with the intake of new inmates. He was responsible for cleaning up the vomit of those people going through detox of fentanyl. A person only has to be exposed to the equivalent of 2 grains of salt of fentanyl to cause death. A number of times, Stevie was not provided with the proper hazmat gear for this clean up.
4) Religious abuse: the sacred text for Zhuan Falun, was denied to him for his religious practice of Falun Dafa. He was given the book, Falun Gong (like an introduction to the Falun Dafa practice), but with repeated requests to have Zhuan Falun (like the Bible equivalent) he was denied. It wasn't until "outside" pressure was given that the sacred text was provided.
February 6th, 2025
Stevie felt like he was being looked after by the Divine while in jail and knows that with whatever he suffered, he could use it to refine his character and further develop himself spiritually. Within a few weeks of arriving at Boulder County Jail, he was appointed as a trustee. This meant he was in charge of maintaining a whole intake "module" with a capacity for 64 inmates. He frequently had to confront bad behavior. He did everything in kindness and often had seasoned gang members crying right before him. His position allowed him to leave his cell and roam freely about the module.
He diligently practiced his Buddhism reading the Falun Gong book daily, memorizing scripture, and doing one full hour of meditation and one full hour of qigong exercises. Every day, he sought wisdom to "look in" and find any attachments that he needed to purge from his heart.
February 6th, 2025
If you met Stevie in Grand Junction at the Grand Junction Homeless shelter, you may know him at "Raven Blackwing" under his coaching moniker.
February 6th, 2025
While in Grand Junction, Stevie, with his good nature for volunteerism, stepped up to assist by using his addiction coaching skills at several organizations: Reformers Unanimous and Peer 180. He also was a part of several outreaches for the homeless: Catholic Outreach and Mutual Aid Partners (Map), while being homeless himself.
Stevie was interviewed by PBS for a story and there's an article: https://www.rmpbs.org/blogs/news/grand-junction-homeless-resource-center
The article states: “Raven Blackwing, an artist and urban forager, said it took some time for people to feel comfortable in the new space, but the staff and volunteers create a welcoming environment. ‘It's more like a community effort and it's a place where they can feel welcome, and I feel welcome here to do my artwork, to meditate,’ said Blackwing, who also volunteers with Mutual Aid Partners.”
Video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=974309704092550
He made many good friends in Grand Junction.
*******
He taught the Falun Dafa qigong exercise to the MAP every Tuesday while assisting with food distribution. He also started selling his jewelry for a little extra cash.
