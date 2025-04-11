Campaign Image

Honoring Rashaun Owens Help His Family Heal

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $230

Campaign created by Trinity Galindo

Honoring Rashaun Owens Help His Family Heal

This is the official support fund for Rashaun and family during this challenging arduous time The messaging shared in the media lacks accuracy and dosent fully communicate  the unfortunate event that occurred in February of 2024. As a person who continues to develop a daily relationship with the lord. I am deeply thankful for all the prayers and support during this time . Your prayers and assistance means more than you will ever know .its about breaking a generation cycle now.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
52 minutes ago

A GREAT & SMART KID! ALWAYS GOOD LAUGHS💯

Jadan
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you brodie

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

KEEP YOUR HEAD HIGH SOLDIER 💯

Gabe
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
21 hours ago

Good kid!! Praying for him

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo