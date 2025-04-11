Honoring Rashaun Owens Help His Family Heal

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $230
This is the official support fund for Rashaun and family during this challenging arduous time The messaging shared in the media lacks accuracy and dosent fully communicate the unfortunate event that occurred in February of 2024. As a person who continues to develop a daily relationship with the lord. I am deeply thankful for all the prayers and support during this time . Your prayers and assistance means more than you will ever know .its about breaking a generation cycle now.
A GREAT & SMART KID! ALWAYS GOOD LAUGHS💯
Praying for you brodie
KEEP YOUR HEAD HIGH SOLDIER 💯
Praying for you!!
Good kid!! Praying for him
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.