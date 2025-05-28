Supporting the Ramirez Family

Britanie hates to ask for help, and she's mad I am insisting on this. I, however, do not care when Brit is mad at me. So here we are. The Ramirez Family needs some help.

Adrian and Brit have both been there for us MANY times over the years. If you've been loved on or blessed by any of the Ramirez Clan you know, they're a rare breed and they each love fiercely! With that in mind, I am asking you to help in any way you can. $5, $50, $500... the funds raised will cover insurance co-pays, out of pocket expenses and other medical and unexpected financial expenses incurred during this health scare.

In case you missed it, Adrian has landed himself in a rehab facility as he recovers from some mini strokes, post open-heart surgery. Over the last two weeks, things have been a little hectic. Local family and friends have joined in to fill a meal train and that has been a HUGE blessing. I'll link it below. But this is just another way to help them through this time as he recovers. Adrian's recovery will be much longer than his rehab stent, so anything you can give will help them as they navigate this new normal. Below is a little about what has gone on.

MORE THAN ANYTHING- PLEASE PRAY! God's faithfulness in all of this has been felt over and over- in tsunami-style waves! But it's heavy and hard and there is a long road ahead for the family as Adrian recovers. Thanks for praying and blessing them!

It means more than you'll ever possibly know.





•Adrian went to the emergency room in the middle of the night on the 13th due to pain on his right side.

• Initial tests were inconclusive, so he was transferred to a larger hospital downtown.

• At the second hospital, doctors identified that Adrian had suffered a heart attack.

• On the 15th, a procedure revealed 100% blockage in two of his three main arteries.

• Doctors believe Adrian survived the heart attack because he is among the 30% of people with a rare fourth main artery.

• On Friday the 16th, Adrian underwent open heart surgery—a triple bypass.

• On Monday and Tuesday (after surgery), he experienced extreme weakness and loss of mobility.

• On Wednesday the 21st, it was determined Adrian had suffered multiple mini strokes, a complication experienced by about 2% of bypass patients.

• From Saturday the 24th into Sunday morning, Adrian’s heart was in atrial fibrillation (a-fib) for several hours due to a lack of necessary medication to slow his heart rate.

• On Tuesday the 27th, Adrian was transferred to an inpatient rehab facility.

• He will spend approximately two weeks in rehab to regain strength and mobility.