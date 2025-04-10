Campaign Image

Serving in Albania - A Teen's Mission Trip

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,044

Total Raised:

 USD $200

Raised this month:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Ralston Burns

Serving in Albania - A Teen's Mission Trip

Hi, my name is Ralston Burns, and I'm 17 years old. This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to go on a mission trip to Albania. I'm raising funds to help cover the cost of this trip, which will allow me to serve the local community, share God's love, and grow in my faith. I'm excited to be part of something bigger than myself and to make a positive impact alongside others. Your support; whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial contribution means so much to me. Thank you for being a part of this journey.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kerri
$ 200.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Hi Ralston. I am so honored to support you in this life changing adventure. Travel with an open, loving heart and know God is and always will be with you. I love you! Kerri

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo