Serving in Albania - A Teen's Mission Trip

Hi, my name is Ralston Burns, and I'm 17 years old. This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to go on a mission trip to Albania. I'm raising funds to help cover the cost of this trip, which will allow me to serve the local community, share God's love, and grow in my faith. I'm excited to be part of something bigger than myself and to make a positive impact alongside others. Your support; whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial contribution means so much to me. Thank you for being a part of this journey.