💙 Supporting the Rager Family – In Loving Memory of Keegan
My name is Jillene McMichael, and with the blessing of the Rager family, I’ve created this space as a way for friends, family, and our incredible community to show continued support for Josh, Rachel, and their family following the heartbreaking loss of their son, Keegan, at just 18 years old.
This has shaken everyone who knew and loved him—and it has touched so many more than we could have imagined. And yet, even in the deepest pain, we’ve seen love show up in powerful ways.
From home-cooked meals to gift cards, snacks to supplies, people have stepped forward to say: “We’re here.” And the Rager's feel that—truly. They are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming kindness they’ve received.
Right now, we want to make sure that all the love being poured out is being used wisely, intentionally, and in a way that can truly sustain them in the days, weeks, and months ahead—because grief doesn’t follow a timeline. And there are still so many needs to come.
That’s why this page exists.
It’s for those who have said: “I don’t know what to say.” “I wish I could do something.” “I just want to help.”
This is how.
If you feel called to give, your support will help ease the burden of immediate expenses, time away from work, and the many unseen costs that come with loss and healing. If you're not in a place to give, your prayers, messages, and continued love mean just as much.
We are so thankful for every single person who has reached out, sent food, offered time, or simply held this family in your hearts.
Your family is in my hearts and prayers. I only knew Keegan as a sweet little 4th grader in my class, but even then he kind and hard-working. He was a joy.
We will continue to pray for your family as we have been. Sending love and prayers.
So heartbroken for you all.
Prayers for you all.
Rager family, Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Sending prayers and love! Love, Jason and Erin Reid
I pray for Gods comfort and healing in this time!
God's blessings and comfort to your family!
My heart continues to break for you guys!! Absolutely sending all of the prayers to you and your family and to Makenna in this time!! Keegan has had an effect on so many people! He truly was loved by so many. I just keep seeing his face with a big smile on it as he came out of school every day. I always seemed to be parked right behind you guys. Such a good kid.
I'm heartbroken! I hardly knew Keegan but the times I did talk to him you could tell he was a kindhearted person. 💛
