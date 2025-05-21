Supporting the Rager Family

💙 Supporting the Rager Family – In Loving Memory of Keegan

My name is Jillene McMichael, and with the blessing of the Rager family, I’ve created this space as a way for friends, family, and our incredible community to show continued support for Josh, Rachel, and their family following the heartbreaking loss of their son, Keegan, at just 18 years old.

This has shaken everyone who knew and loved him—and it has touched so many more than we could have imagined. And yet, even in the deepest pain, we’ve seen love show up in powerful ways.

From home-cooked meals to gift cards, snacks to supplies, people have stepped forward to say: “We’re here.” And the Rager's feel that—truly. They are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming kindness they’ve received.

Right now, we want to make sure that all the love being poured out is being used wisely, intentionally, and in a way that can truly sustain them in the days, weeks, and months ahead—because grief doesn’t follow a timeline. And there are still so many needs to come.

That’s why this page exists.

It’s for those who have said: “I don’t know what to say.” “I wish I could do something.” “I just want to help.”

This is how.

If you feel called to give, your support will help ease the burden of immediate expenses, time away from work, and the many unseen costs that come with loss and healing. If you're not in a place to give, your prayers, messages, and continued love mean just as much.

We are so thankful for every single person who has reached out, sent food, offered time, or simply held this family in your hearts.