Rachel urgently needs your help!

On April 21st 2025, our beautiful, usually vibrant, daughter Racheli looked us in the eyes and said “I would rather be hospitalized than drink”. With fear for her life and all of us in tears, we took her to the emergency room, knowing that she had not drunk anything for several days. She was then hospitalized for over 3 weeks. She is now home with a feeding tube, as there is a blockage caused by two arteries pressing on her duodenum (SMA).

For almost a year now, Racheli has been experiencing other symptoms such as feeling dizzy and fainting, sometimes combined with panic attacks, that had no clear medical explanation, which has been stressful itself.

In hospital, the nightmare continued – it felt like we were battling the entire medical system for her life, although we know that “our battle is not against flesh and blood”. At the end of the hospitalization, the psychologist looked me in the eyes and apologized that they do not have the resources to help her.

We fully understand that the entire nation of Israel is in very great need of emotional support and healing – From hostages, soldiers, and their families, to families of the fallen, and on and on. There is simply not enough help to go around.

However, we cannot accept that there is no help for our daughter. We have made so many phone calls for help, and almost every door, nationally and internationally, has either closed in our faces or the waiting lists are prohibitively long.

In the last days, praise God two doors have opened to us:

1) A Christian inpatient private clinic in the US.

2) A very local private clinic in Israel (outpatient)

Based on professional advice, and initial meetings, we believe we should begin in the Land, close to our home.

To do this, we would need to raise an initial downpayment of $3,000 by May 27th to begin treatment and after this we will need funds for:

1) Continuing professional treatment.

2) A better feeding pump with longer battery life to enable Racheli to be more mobile. (including delivery, import tax, and accessories)

3) A believing, qualified counsellor.

We would so appreciate your financial partnership to see Racheli restored to health and vitality once again in her body, soul and spirit.

With love,

Richard and Katharine van der Beek



