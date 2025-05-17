Rachel urgently needs your help!

Goal:
ILS ₪70,000
Raised:
ILS ₪60,100
Campaign funds will be received by Richard van der Beek
On April 21st 2025, our beautiful, usually vibrant, daughter Racheli looked us in the eyes and said “I would rather be hospitalized than drink”. With fear for her life and all of us in tears, we took her to the emergency room, knowing that she had not drunk anything for several days. She was then hospitalized for over 3 weeks. She is now home with a feeding tube, as there is a blockage caused by two arteries pressing on her duodenum (SMA).
For almost a year now, Racheli has been experiencing other symptoms such as feeling dizzy and fainting, sometimes combined with panic attacks, that had no clear medical explanation, which has been stressful itself.
In hospital, the nightmare continued – it felt like we were battling the entire medical system for her life, although we know that “our battle is not against flesh and blood”. At the end of the hospitalization, the psychologist looked me in the eyes and apologized that they do not have the resources to help her.
We fully understand that the entire nation of Israel is in very great need of emotional support and healing – From hostages, soldiers, and their families, to families of the fallen, and on and on. There is simply not enough help to go around.
However, we cannot accept that there is no help for our daughter. We have made so many phone calls for help, and almost every door, nationally and internationally, has either closed in our faces or the waiting lists are prohibitively long.
In the last days, praise God two doors have opened to us:
1) A Christian inpatient private clinic in the US.
2) A very local private clinic in Israel (outpatient)
Based on professional advice, and initial meetings, we believe we should begin in the Land, close to our home.
To do this, we would need to raise an initial downpayment of $3,000 by May 27th to begin treatment and after this we will need funds for:
1) Continuing professional treatment.
2) A better feeding pump with longer battery life to enable Racheli to be more mobile. (including delivery, import tax, and accessories)
3) A believing, qualified counsellor.
We would so appreciate your financial partnership to see Racheli restored to health and vitality once again in her body, soul and spirit.
With love,
Richard and Katharine van der Beek
Praying with you
Praying for the help of God to intervene in this situation in the name of Yshua. Amen
Praying for healing
May God richly bless the van der Beek family and heal Rachel. Amen!
We love you and are praying for healing!
Sending you much love!
May Rachi be restored to fullness in life in body and soul, and may you all be carried through this time by God’s support. Amen
Love for all of you Richard
Praying for help in Ottawa Canada
Dear Katherine Praying for your family. Hugs!!
Praying for Racheli and the family
Love gift from Philip Marc and Vin Sie
🙏🙏 Holding Racheli in prayer
Praying for Rachel and you all!
With love to you all, and especially for Rachie!
Sending love and prayers for precious Racheli and for your beautiful family
Your family is so precious and has blessed mine immensely. Praying for your family.
Praying with you
June 13th, 2025
Dear praying family and friends,
This is a strategic time to pray for breakthrough for Racheli. Last shabbat, scripture after scripture was running through my mind and I felt I was to write them down to create a tool that all those praying could use to proclaim over Racheli and our family. I also hope that they could be used by others who are praying for healing for loved ones.
Scriptures to proclaim over Racheli:
• Racheli will live and will not die and will proclaim the works of the Lord. Psalm 118:17
• We call forth the wonderful works of the Lord in Racheli’s life, the works that no man can do, so that He will receive all the glory. John 9:1-5
• The enemy came to kill, steal from and destroy Rachi and our family. John 10:10 BUT Yeshua came to give life and life abundant to Racheli and to destroy the works of the enemy in Racheli’s life and our lives. 1 John 3:8
• The enemy is a defeated foe. Colossians 2:15, Hebrews 2:14
• He must repay / restore 7 times what he has stolen from Racheli. Proverbs 6:31
• Our God forgives all of Rachel’s sins and heals all of her diseases. Psalm 103:3
• We ask God to create in Racheli a clean heart and to renew a right spirit within her. Psalm 51:10 We ask that her deepest thoughts and intentions would be aligned with the Word of God, and that the Holy Spirit would be the guard on her mouth. With the blood of Yeshua we break the power of any words spoken to Racheli that do not align with His perfect plans and purposes for her life, either by Racheli, or by anyone else.
• We thank you that it is Your loving kindness that leads us to repentance. Romans 2:4
We ask you to cleanse Racheli from the inside out.
• We pray that Racheli will cry out to God for her healing and that He will answer clearly and indisputably.
• We pray that this ordeal will draw Racheli closer to Him, trusting Him, lifting her eyes to Him alone.
2 Chronicles 20:12
• We ask that this and other healings in the body will be a testimony to those who do not yet know Yeshua that He is alive and real and does what he says He does!
• We proclaim that healing is the children’s bread and Racheli is one His children. Matthew 15:26
• We proclaim that healing is not something our God does, but rather it is who He is; Exodus 15:26 says “I am the God who heals you”, so for His name’s sake we ask for the fullness of what Yeshua purchased on the cross for Racheli and our family to be made manifest in her body and even back through the generational lines.
• Yeshua healed ALL (including Racheli) who came to Him Matthew 15:30 and delivered ALL (including Racheli) who were oppressed of the enemy. Acts 10:38 ALL is ALL.
• Our God sings songs of deliverance over Racheli. Zephaniah 3:17
• Yeshua will bring to completion the good work that He began in Racheli. Philippians 1:6
• Yeshua works ALL things for good for Racheli who loves Him and is called according to His purposes. Romans 8:28
• For know the plans I have for you Racheli says the Lord, plans to proser you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11
• No weapon formed against Racheli or our family will prosper, and every tongue that rises against us we condemn because this is our heritage as servants of the Lord. Isaiah 54:17
• We thank you Abba that the anointing breaks the yoke and we ask that your anointing and presence will fill our home. Isaiah 10:27
• We proclaim that by Yeshua’s stripes Racheli IS ALREADY healed. Isaiah 53:5 Therefore we command her physical body, her emotions and her spirit to align with the truth of the Word of God. It is only on the basis of the cross and the Character of God that we come boldly to the throne of grace, trusting that
• IT IS FINISHED! John 19:30 The price that Yeshua paid and the work that He did on the cross is ENOUGH for Racheli’s healing. Her body does not need to pay for something that was already paid for by His stripes. This price was enough for Racheli’s shalom, sozo – healing, salvation and deliverance from all oppression of the enemy. We do not need to and cannot add anything to this, God we simply believe and thank you for what You have already done!
• Yeshua is the same, yesterday, today and forever. Hebrews 13:8. He is more than able to heal Racheli. Nothing is too difficult for God!
• Yeshua did not tell us to pray for the sick. He commanded us to heal them. Matthew 10:8
• Therefore we say: Blockage be healed in the name of Yeshua!
Emotions be healed in the name of Yeshua!
Fear, anxiety and trauma be gone in the name of Yeshua!
• Holy Spirit we ask you to fill Racheli to the uttermost, may your light and lifegiving, healing spirit remove all darkness and death from her cells, from her emotions, from her spirit. At the name of Yeshua, sickness, fear, anxiety, disappointment , hopelessness and demonic oppression MUST bow. In His presence, they MUST leave. Father, please fill our home, our lives and our bodies with Your Holy Spirit. Let your light and your life cast out all darkness, all sickness, all trauma. We ask these things boldly, not because of who we are, but because of who Yeshua is, trusting in the work that He did on the cross. We ask for the fullness of this to be manifest in our lives in the name of Yeshua, and that our lives will bring Glory to His name. We ask that our family and Racheli will live to serve Yeshua, and not ourselves.
• Romans 16:20 Now the God of shalom will soon crush satan under your feet. May the grace of our Lord Yeshua be with you.
We are so very grateful for each one of you. Truely you are lifting us up and are a vital part of her healing.
The specific breakthrough that we are asking for is for Racheli to be healed to the point that her body would be able to tolerate water (this is the hardest thing with the specific medical condition) and would not fear drinking it. If she can take liquids in her mouth, this would prevent the next step medically which would involve a small procedure to put the tube directly in her stomach. Our prayer is that it will not get to this point.
We have seen the hand of God in so many ways during this trial, and are believing for His complete healing to be manifest in her body, soul and spirit. We would so appreciate it if you could proclaim these scriptures over Racheli with us, believing for a timely breakthrough for her.
With love,
Katharine and Richard
June 5th, 2025
Prayer update for Racheli
Dear praying family and friends,
It has been a little while since I wrote an update. So much happens each day that it is hard sometimes to know exactly what to share for prayer.
We are so amazed and grateful for all the love and support that we have received, and the generosity of His body to our family. Within 24 hours of making the appeal, we had the full amount needed to start treatment and within 10 days we had close to the full amount needed for the first months of treatment. We are so grateful.
Racheli has begun treatment for the emotional side, and we see great progress. We are also receiving counsel as to how to best help Racheli and be there for her, as well as to support us.
On the physical side, she had a private appointment with a very highly respected gastro doctor in order to bypass the waiting list. He said that he believes the emotional side is entirely caused by the physical side and that he sees these kinds of things in many of his patients, including fear of water. We will also get a second opinion from another gastro doctor to hear how he would treat her situation, as it sounds like there are two different approaches. In the meantime, we have an outpatient spot to monitor her physically and give advice re nutrition etc.
Our focussed prayer requests would be:
• Continued wisdom regarding His path for her treatment.
• For God Himself to heal the gastro blockage completely, and much faster than anyone expects.
• For anything she eats to flow only in the right direction and exit her body in the proper timing.
• For any fears and anxiety to leave in Yeshua’s name.
• For bravery and comfort for Racheli. That she will have the patience for the process.
• The same for us!
• For us to be able to quickly get a better feeding pump – it has been very difficult, and that she will need to use it for much less time than expected.
• For any hereditary issues to be broken by the power of the blood of the lamb and for healing for every generation of our families.
• For this to be a testimony of who He is and what he can do!
• For Racheli to be able to return to “normal life” as much as possible.
May 22nd, 2025
We are completely blown away that less than 24 hours after publishing this appeal, we have more than enough to be able to begin Racheli's treatment next week. We are so very grateful and feel His love to our family through your incredible generosity. We may have a long path ahead of us, but both your kindness, and the confirmation of two believers in the land who are also specialists in this field show us clearly that we are on His path for our precious Racheli. Thank you for your prayers, your love, your generosity. may Abba bless you as you have blessed us.
