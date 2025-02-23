We Love Rachel Hale Recovery Campaign





Rachel is a tireless advocate for liberty, dedicating countless hours to supporting the grassroots and promoting conservative causes. Now it’s our turn to support her. Our generosity can help ease any financial burden as she recovers.





How You Can Help:





Donate Today: Any contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly to Rachel’s expenses from the accident and support her recovery.





Please share this campaign with your friends and family to expand the support network for Rachel.





Above all, we ask that you continue to keep Rachel and her family in your prayers during this challenging time.





With gratitude,





Christin Bentley and Paula Hilliard

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, our beloved and tenacious friend, Rachel Hale, was involved in a serious car accident while traveling to a political event in Austin, TX. The crash resulted in serious injuries, including a broken sternum, foot, and ankle. Unfortunately, the driver responsible did not have insurance, meaning Rachel is facing the full financial burden of her medical bills and lost wages.