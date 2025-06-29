Rachel's Anemia Journey

I have recently been diagnosed with Anemia, a condition causing debilitating symptoms like low energy, dizziness, and lightheadedness due to critically low iron levels. To address this, a comprehensive and ongoing treatment plan has been put into place.

This vital treatment includes diagnostic procedures such as an endoscopy and colonoscopy to identify the underlying causes of the anemia, each costing approximately $500 after insurance. Following these, monthly Iron IV Infusions, priced at around $500 per session, are necessary to replenish iron levels. Additionally, regular doctor's visits, occurring every two to four weeks, incur a $60 copay each time, along with consistent lab work.

The cumulative cost of these essential medical interventions is substantial and quickly adds up, placing a significant financial burden on us. We are reaching out for support to help cover these mounting medical expenses. Any contribution, no matter the size, would profoundly alleviate this burden and directly contribute to my recovery and improved quality of life.

Beyond financial assistance, your prayers and positive thoughts are also incredibly valuable and much appreciated during this challenging time. Your generosity and well wishes mean more than words can express.