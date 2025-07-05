Rachel Homolak for Madison City Council District 4

Raised:
USD $1,650
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Homolak
Christ follower, wife, mother, educator, community volunteer and protector of families. For over three decades, Rachel has dedicated her life towards the protection and well-being of children and their parents. Her life experience and professional expertise brings a crucial perspective in the political landscape.
Rachel lives and breathes the meaning of “We the People” which directly contributes to her desire to win the city council seat for District 4 in Madison City, Alabama!
Please consider helping her by donating!
Go get 'em, Rachel!!
Rachael is an intelligent woman, a mother, and a fighter. She's been fighting to protect our children in Madison and she will do the same on our city council. She has earned our support.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.