Rachel Homolak for Madison City Council District 4

Christ follower, wife, mother, educator, community volunteer and protector of families. For over three decades, Rachel has dedicated her life towards the protection and well-being of children and their parents. Her life experience and professional expertise brings a crucial perspective in the political landscape.

Rachel lives and breathes the meaning of “We the People” which directly contributes to her desire to win the city council seat for District 4 in Madison City, Alabama!

Please consider helping her by donating!